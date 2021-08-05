3rd Annual Tom Lee Day celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City leaders and family members gathered to celebrate the 96th anniversary of Tom Lee's heroic rescue on the Mississippi River Saturday afternoon.
The event was hosted by the Memphis River Parks partnership on the riverfront in Downtown Memphis.
Congressman Steven Cohen spoke at the event.
The group remembered Tom Lee's heroics and heard special spoken word performance
"I raised my daughter on this, Aria is going to know how to be involved and I just feel like ya know I need to be involved for her to see that," said Charmeal Neely-Alexander, great niece of Tom Lee. "So things are working out for Tom Lee 96 years later there are some rarely good people in Memphis and I try to make sure I come into contact with them."
Saturday's event marked third year of celebrating.