4-year-old boy dies due to accidental shooting in Little Rock, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to Little Rock police, officers responded to an incident Monday morning on Hardin Road.
Police say a 4-year-old boy died as a result of an accidental shooting.
The father of the 4-year-old told police that he woke up with his ears ringing from the gunshot and found his child bleeding from the chest.
The child was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
The investigation into the death is still ongoing.
We will update the article with more information as it becomes available.