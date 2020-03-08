4-year-old boy dies due to accidental shooting in Little Rock, police say

Little Rock police say a 4-year-old died after an accidental shooting Monday morning.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to Little Rock police, officers responded to an incident Monday morning on Hardin Road.

Police say a 4-year-old boy died as a result of an accidental shooting.

The father of the 4-year-old told police that he woke up with his ears ringing from the gunshot and found his child bleeding from the chest.

The child was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The investigation into the death is still ongoing.