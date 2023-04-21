More than 3,000 MLGW customers experience widespread power outages caused by on and off storms

If you are experiencing a loss of power and need to report an outage, call 901-544-6500. To report weather emergencies, call 901-528-4465.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 3,500 Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) customers are without power this morning after on and off storms started early Friday, April 1.

According to MLGW's outage map, 3,502 customers are experiencing power outages.

MLGW advised customers to prepare for possible outages Thursday, April 20 ahead of the storms.

If you are experiencing a loss of power and need to report an outage, call 901-544-6500. To report weather emergencies like downed power lines, trees, and debris, call 901-528-4465.