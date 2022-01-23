45th Annual 'Stand Up for Life' Rally held in Germantown

Roe vs Wade turned 49 this weekend and this is Tennessee Right to Life's 45th Pro-Life Rally in the Mid-South area.

Sunday, Tennessee Right to Life organized 'The Stand for Life Rally' and have been gathering in the Mid-South for 45 years to denounce abortion.

"When Roe vs Wade was passed, abortions skyrocketed to 1.5 million a year around 1992 and then began to fall after that, so now we are at numbers that are pre-Roe," said Kent Pruett, Tennessee Right to Life.

Not everyone agrees with these activists. According to Pro-Choice America, 77 percent of Americans believe in the legal right to abortions.