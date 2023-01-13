47-year-old woman now missing after going to the store with a man

Jean Merrit is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, and she weighs 140 pounds. She was las seen wearing a Grey Sweatshirt with black and white checkerboard pants.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Missing and Endangered Alert was issued for 47-year-old Jean Merrit on Thursday, Jan. 12.

According to Memphis Police Department, Merrit went missing Thursday at 10 p.m.

Merrit is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, and she weighs 140 pounds. She was las seen wearing a Grey Sweatshirt with black and white checkerboard pants.

MPD said Merrit's boyfriend reported her missing and alerted officers that she may be in danger.

According to MPD, Merrit told her boyfriend she was going to the store to get cigarettes with a man named Kenny Bates.

Merrit's boyfriend said she called him an hour later saying that she was in an unknown parking lot. Her boyfriend also said that Kenny Bates took the phone and disconnected the call.

MPD said Kenny Bates is 5 feet and 9 inches tall. He is also heavyset, according to MPD.

MPD said Bates may be driving a green Toyota or Saturn with shinny rims.