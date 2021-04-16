47th annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick's Parade scheduled to hit Beale St. in May

The St. Patrick's Day Parade on Beale Street usually happens in March, but because of COVID-19, the 2020 and 2021 parades were canceled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Beale Street Merchants Association announced the 47th annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick's Parade will take place on the iconic Memphis street in May.

However, since Memphis in May isn't hosting the Beale Street Music Festival this year, businesses along Beale decided to apply for a permit to hold the event, and it was approved by the Shelby County Health Department and the City of Memphis.

The parade will be Saturday, May 1 from 3 to 4 p.m.

The route travels four blocks down Beale from Fourth to Second Street.

You will be expected to mask up and socially distance.

If your group or club would like to participate, fill out the application here.