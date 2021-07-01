4,970 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for the week ending June 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans filed 4,970 new unemployment claims for the week ending June 26, up from the week before, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
They released a new report Thursday morning. In it, they also said that 1,281 new claims were filed in Shelby County, which is also up from the week before.
Tennessee officials also released these numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals dating back to March, 2020:
- 4,736 new unemployment claims for the week ending June 19
- 6,112 new unemployment claims for the week ending June 12
- 7,841 new unemployment claims for the week ending June 5
- 6,695 new unemployment claims for the week ending May 29
- 6,006 new unemployment claims for the week ending May 22
- 7,405 new unemployment claims for the week ending May 15
- 8,194 new unemployment claims for the week ending May 8
- 7,872 new unemployment claims for the week ending May 1
- 8,702 new unemployment claims for the week ending April 24
- 13,291 new unemployment claims for the week ending April 17
- 10,869 new unemployment claims for the week ending April 10
- 10,847 new unemployment claims for the week ending April 3
- 7,598 new unemployment claims for the week ending March 27
- 7,332 new unemployment claims for the week ending March 20
- 7,580 new unemployment claims for the week ending March 13
- 7,407 new unemployment claims for the week ending March 6
- 10,355 new unemployment claims for the week ending Feb. 27
- 12,077 new unemployment claims for the week ending Feb. 20
- 8,116 new unemployment claims for the week ending Feb. 13
- 9,498 new unemployment claims for the week ending Feb. 6
- 11,497 new unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 30
- 12,050 new unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 23
- 18,237 new unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 16
- 21,954 new unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 9
- 16,554 new unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 2
- 10,198 new unemployment claims for the week ending Dec. 26
- 7,411 new unemployment claims for the week ending Dec. 19
- 7,464 new unemployment claims for the week ending Dec. 12
- 6,886 new unemployment claims for the week ending Dec. 5
- 5,789 new unemployment claims for the week ending Nov. 28
- 6,873 new unemployment claims for the week ending Nov. 21
- 6,182 new unemployment claims for the week ending Nov. 14
- 7,221 new unemployment claims for the week ending Nov. 7
- 6,992 new unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 31
- 7,770 new unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 24
- 9,873 new unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 17
- 10,145 new unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 10
- 9,839 new unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 3
- 9,802 new unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 26
- 11,313 new unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 19
- 10,771 new unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 12
- 11,706 mew unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 5
- 12,035 new unemployment claims for the week ending Aug. 29
- 10,998 new unemployment claims for the week ending Aug. 22
- 13,806 new unemployment claims for the week ending Aug. 15
- 10,036 new unemployment claims for the week ending Aug.8
- 11,690 new unemployment claims for the week ending Aug.1
- 19,461 new unemployment claims for the week ending July 25
- 25,794 new unemployment claims for the week ending July 18
- 22,431 new unemployment claims for the week ending July 11
- 25,843 new unemployment claims for the week ending July 4
- 22,256 new claims for the week ending June 27
- 21,155 new claims for the week ending June 20
- 19,925 new claims for the week ending June 13
- 21,417 new claims for the week ending June 6
- 22,784 new claims for the week ending May 30
- 26,041 new claims for the week ending May 23
- 28,692 new claims for the week ending May 16
- 29,308 new claims for the week ending May 9
- 37,319 new claims for the week ending May 2
- 43,792 new claims for the week ending April 25
- 68,968 new claims for the week ending April 18
- 74,772 new claims for the week ending April 11
- 116,141 new claims for the week ending April 4
- 94,492 new claims for the week ending March 28
- 39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21
- 2,702 new claims for the week ending March 14