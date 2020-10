Dia De Los Muertos is a holiday celebrating the cycle of life and honoring those who have passed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art and Caza-Tetro Bilingual Theatre group partnered together for the 4th annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration Saturday.

The groups had a socially distanced "reverse parade" through Overton Park.