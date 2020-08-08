Boat explosion near Horsetooth Reservoir marina injures 6

Poudre Fire said four of the victims were taken to the hospital, and two were treated at the scene.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Six people were injured Saturday in a boat explosion near the marina on Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) said.

One victim was taken to the hospital by helicopter, three victims were taken by ambulance, and two victims were treated at the scene, PFA said.

The explosion took place about 9 a.m., and PFA said Larimer County Sheriff's Office was also investigating.

By 10:22 a.m. PFA said crews gained control of the fire and were clearing the scene.

At 2 p.m., the boat was removed from the reservoir.

A viewer who sent in the video below said the explosion shook the foothills of his neighborhood.

Poudre Fire Rescue shared a video on their Twitter page that showed smoke still rising from the boat.

UPDATE - HORSETOOTH BOAT FIRE: There were six people injured in the boat fire. One was transported by helicopter, three were transported by ground, and two were treated on-scene. Firefighters gained fire control at 10:22 am. Investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/seH7kaff3m — poudrefire (@poudrefire) August 8, 2020

FINAL UPDATE - HORSETOOTH BOAT FIRE The boat has been removed from the Reservior and investigators have begun their investigation. A news release will be posted shortly. pic.twitter.com/crAmM0hjlI — poudrefire (@poudrefire) August 8, 2020