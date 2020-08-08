Boat explosion near Horsetooth Reservoir marina injures 6

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Six people were injured Saturday in a boat explosion near the marina on Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) said.
One victim was taken to the hospital by helicopter, three victims were taken by ambulance, and two victims were treated at the scene, PFA said.
The explosion took place about 9 a.m., and PFA said Larimer County Sheriff's Office was also investigating.
By 10:22 a.m. PFA said crews gained control of the fire and were clearing the scene.
At 2 p.m., the boat was removed from the reservoir.
A viewer who sent in the video below said the explosion shook the foothills of his neighborhood.
Poudre Fire Rescue shared a video on their Twitter page that showed smoke still rising from the boat.
