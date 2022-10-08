x
5 people, including 4 Memphis firefighters, sent to hospital after crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people, including four Memphis firefighters, were taken to the hospital after a crash in South Memphis Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police said a Memphis Fire Department fire engine was involved in a crash with a truck at Danny Thomas Boulevard and E.H. Crump Boulevard at 8:19 p.m. 

All five people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

ABC24 will keep you updated as we learn more. 

