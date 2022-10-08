5 people, including 4 Memphis firefighters, sent to hospital after crash

All five people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people, including four Memphis firefighters, were taken to the hospital after a crash in South Memphis Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police said a Memphis Fire Department fire engine was involved in a crash with a truck at Danny Thomas Boulevard and E.H. Crump Boulevard at 8:19 p.m.

All five people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

ABC24 will keep you updated as we learn more.