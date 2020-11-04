5,000 Covid cases in TN: Shelby County discusses new plan to fight cases ahead of severe weather

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information.



LIVE UPDATES

As of Saturday April 11, 2020, the Shelby County Health Department reports 1,147 cases and 26 deaths in Shelby County.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris update:

There is a major concern about health care and essential workers being exposed to COVID-19.

Residents in nursing homes are at risk. As a result, no visitors are allowed and employees’ temperatures must be checked before entering a building to work.

Memphis City leaders are finalizing exclusive hours for the protection of senior shoppers in grocery stores.

Shelby County Health Department COVID-19 update:

In Shelby County, women seem to be at a higher risk of being exposed to COVID-19 by 53%.

As of Saturday 80% of all contacted cases have been closed.

700 have been quarantined.

Officials don't recommend checking temperatures before entering stores, but say if you aren’t feeling well, stay home.

Shelby County could see a surge in cases by late May or early June.

City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen says the City of Memphis is in good shape with PPE.

Tennessee Department of Health Update:

There are now 5,114 confirmed cases statewide.

101 deaths.

66, 828 tested.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.