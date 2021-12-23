6 years ago a deadly tornado tore through North Mississippi

December 23, 2015 a violent EF-4 tornado moved along a path near Holly Springs, MS to Selmer, TN.

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss — December 23, the six year anniversary of the deadly tornado that ripped through North Mississippi and into Tennessee.

Eleven people, including a seven year old boy, died in that storm.

The storm hit Coahoma, Panola, Quitman, Marshall, Benton and Tippah Counties. The towns of Holly Springs and Walnut were devastated. On top of lives lost, people lost their homes & belongings.

Damage could be seen along Highway 72 in Tippah County.

One year later ABC 24 talked to Bruce Streeter about what he remembered about that night; Streeter was injured in the storm.

“I heard limbs hitting the top of the house and next thing you know,” says Bruce, I ran for cover in this bathroom, but Mother Nature was relentless. December 23rd, 2015 is a day Streeter said he wishes he could forget.

Streeter was inside his Holly Springs home when the tornado tore it off of its foundation. He was slammed into a tree, crushing his pelvis. Streeter said, “It was like a plane taking off. It just went up in the air.”