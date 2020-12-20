The event hosted on Zoom gave mothers and fathers a chance to connect with resources throughout the area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee state representative didn't let COVID-19 stop him Saturday from giving back to new and expectant mothers ahead of their new journey.

TN State Representative G.A. Hardway held the 6th Annual Merry Christmas Baby Community Baby Shower virtually this year at the Benjamin Hooks Library on Poplar.

The event hosted on Zoom gave mothers and fathers a chance to connect with resources throughout the area.

After the meeting, volunteers handed out a U-Haul full of diapers and other baby items outside in the parking lot.