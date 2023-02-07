7 additional Memphis Police officers could face discipline as Tyre Nichols investigation continues

City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink told ABC24 a statement of charges for policy violations could come this week for an additional seven officers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several more Memphis Police officers could face departmental administrative charges in the ongoing investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.

City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink told ABC24 a statement of charges for policy violations could come this week for an additional seven officers. Sink said that number includes an unidentified officer who had been reported as relieved of duty Jan. 30.

This would make a total of 13 officers at a minimum who could face discipline so far during the ongoing investigation. Sink said that number could change as the investigation continues.

The statement of charges comes from the city and is administrative in nature. Criminal charges would have to come through the D.A.’s office or federal authorities.

Friday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland called for an outside review of the Memphis Police Department amid the investigation into Nichols’ death.

The city released video from the Jan. 7 arrest on Friday, Jan. 27. Nichols died three days after the beating.