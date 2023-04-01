State of emergency declared after storms in McNairy County, Tennessee where 7 confirmed dead

McNairy County Mayor Larry Smith declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Seven people are confirmed to be dead after storms damaged McNairy County, Tennessee, according to the McNairy County Sheriff's Office.

First Baptist Church Bethel Springs, 143 Jackson Street, Bethel Springs, will be serving meals to those who are in need and to first responders in McNairy County, according to the McNairy County EMA.

Much of the Mid-South was under a rare level 5 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Friday night. The area has not been under a severe weather risk this high since 2011. Strong storms continued to move throughout the Mid-South into the early morning hours of April 1.

Multiple tornado warnings were issued for parts of Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi and several tornadoes were visually confirmed by trained spotters.

"Please keep all responders in your prayers as response continues and we move into recovery from this disaster," a statement from the McNairy County EMA read.

The county EMA also urged the public to be safe when traveling in the county as trees are still down in some areas. Similarly, the public in Mississippi were asked to avoid the areas around Baldwin Road South and Boggan Lane by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department as Entergy and first responders worked in that area.

The Adamsville Police Department in McNairy County urged community members to reach out to them "to help our neighbors in this time of need." They also encouraged specific streets and neighborhoods in needs to post in the comments section of their Facebook post.

Four people are confirmed dead in Wynne, Arkansas due to powerful tornadoes that damaged the town Friday night, according to Cross County Coroner, Eli Long.

28 people were injured in the storms and taken to CrossRidge Hospital in Wynne, ABC News confirmed with the hospital's associate administrator Brian Mattes.

The storms also hit Covington, Tennessee, where Tipton County Schools confirmed significant damage to Crestview Elementary and Middle Schools, and the Tipton County Hospital.