7 people, including children were in the home at the time of the explosion.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Seven people were badly injured late Thursday night when a house exploded in North Memphis.

The explosion happened at a home in the 2100 block of Stovall Avenue between 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, everyone made it out of the home before firefighters arrived.

Three adults and four children suffered burn injuries. The children were taken to Le Bonheur, the adults were taken to Regional One.