7 people injured after overnight shooting in Beltline neighborhood.

Local 24 Crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after 7 people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Beltline neighborhood. 

The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Josephine Street near Southern Avenue.

Officers on the scene found four people injured. They were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Witnesses told officers they were headed to a party, when the shooter ran out of the bushes and opened fire.

 While investigating the scene, authorities were told three more victims arrived at Regional One by a private vehicle. All victims are expected to be okay.