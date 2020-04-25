7 people injured after overnight shooting in East Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after 7 people were injured in an overnight shooting near the University of Memphis.
The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Josephine Street near Southern Avenue.
Officers on the scene found four people injured. They were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Witnesses told officers they were headed to a party, when the shooter ran out of the bushes and opened fire.
While investigating the scene, authorities were told three more victims arrived at Regional One by a private vehicle. All victims are expected to be okay.