GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A 74-year-old Germantown man is missing, and police are asking for your help.

According to the Germantown Police Department, Thomas Craig was last seen at his home early Monday afternoon. He left in his silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with TN license plate 5L7-9L0.

If you have information that could help investigators, contact the Germantown Police Department at 901-754-7222 or by email at tips@germantown-tn.gov.

