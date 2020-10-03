8 pedestrians killed by cars in Memphis so far this year after record deadly year in 2019

In 2019, 41 people were hit and killed on Memphis streets.

A disturbing trend of an increasing number of pedestrians being killed by cars continues in the Bluff City.

In 2019, 41 people were hit and killed on Memphis streets. Compare that number to Austin, Texas - a much larger city – which reported 36 deaths the same year.

Already in 2020, eight people have been killed. That number at this point in the year outpaces the numbers in the last five years.

"It's a tragedy. It's a tragedy not only for that pedestrian but that's pedestrian's family. If we take that into consideration - the pedestrian and their family members and that motorist - that motorist that may not have seen or had any indication that a pedestrian would cross their path," Col. Keith Watson, of MPD, said. "It's a sad situation on both ends."

When looking at the reported deaths in recent years, there are multiple factors leading up to the incidents. In some cases, it's distracted walking or driving. Watson said the city's growth also plays a role.

"As we've seen the trends across the cities and several of our areas being revitalized, the population increases. So, the activity on the roadway and sidewalks also increased during that time. And so in those populous areas, we're starting to see incidents involving pedestrians," he said.

Watson stresses the importance of crossing at intersections, considering most of the deadly cases happened away from them.

"We encourage our pedestrians to cross at the intersections. The drivers that are utilizing roadways do not expect pedestrians to come and to utilize the mid-way of a block to cross the street, in the middle of the street," he said.

Next week, the Memphis Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will host "Walk & Roll: Pedestrian Bicycle Master Plan Public Meetings" for the public to provide input on how to make streets and safer for pedestrians and cyclists. LEARN MORE HERE.