80-year-old woman missing after going for a walk in Cordova

If you have seen or have information about Yueh Chien, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.
Credit: Memphis PoliceDepartment
Yueh Chien, 80, last seen on July 29, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen Yueh Chien?

The Memphis Police Department is asking for your helping locating her.

Chien is 80-years-old.  She was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on July 29 before she went out for a walk which she routinely goes on in the 8300 block of Brooklawn Drive.

Chien has black and gray hair, brown eyes.  She's 5'3", 110 pounds, last seen wearing a plaid flannel jacket and blue jeans.

If you have seen or have information about Chien, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.