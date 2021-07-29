80-year-old woman missing after going for a walk in Cordova

If you have seen or have information about Yueh Chien, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen Yueh Chien?

The Memphis Police Department is asking for your helping locating her.

Chien is 80-years-old. She was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on July 29 before she went out for a walk which she routinely goes on in the 8300 block of Brooklawn Drive.

Chien has black and gray hair, brown eyes. She's 5'3", 110 pounds, last seen wearing a plaid flannel jacket and blue jeans.