Here's how Volunteer Memphis is remembering 9/11

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many take time to recognize 9/11 terrorist attacks, remembering the many people who lost their lives and those who are no longer with us, some are also honoring law enforcement officials.
Volunteer Memphis partnered with Costco, Evans Petree PC, Indian Community Fund of Greater Memphis, Nike, and several other businesses to provide meals for Memphis first responders.
The organizations will deliver meals to firefighters in Memphis, Bartlett, Germantown and Collierville.
Volunteer Memphis said it will also serve lunch to people housed at the Hospitality Hub, which is an organization that provides housing to people who are homeless.
There will be a volunteer rally at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library at 10 a.m. to kick off the day of service.
Volunteer Memphis will begin to make its rounds to deliver lunches to fire stations at 11 a.m., visiting the fire stations listed below.
- Memphis Fire Station #2 – 474 S. Main St.
- Memphis Fire Station #4 – 1460 N. Second St.
- Memphis Fire Station #9 – 2785 Rudder Rd.
- Memphis Fire Station #14 – 980 E McLemore Ave.
- Memphis Fire Station #17 – 611 National St.
- Memphis Fire Station #21 – 550 S Mendenhall Rd.
- Memphis Fire Station #22 – 2960 Lamar Ave.
- Memphis Fire Station #34 – 3909 Knight Arnold Rd.
- Memphis Fire Station #36 – 1205 E. Raines Rd.
- Memphis Fire Station #47 – 3510 Coleman Rd.
- Memphis Fire Station #53 – 5881 E. Raines Rd.
- Memphis Fire Station #56 – 7495 Reese Rd.
- Memphis Fire EMS Manager – 79 Flicker St.
- Memphis Fire Investigations – 2201 Lamar Ave.
- Germantown Fire Station #1 – 2700 Cross Country Dr.
- Germantown Fire Station #2 – 8925 Dogwood Rd.
- Germantown Fire Station #3 – 7766 Farmington Blvd.
- Germantown Fire Station #4 – 3031 Forest Hill Irene Rd.
- Bartlett Fire Station #1 – 2939 Altruria Rd.
- Bartlett Fire Station #2 – 5996 Memphis Arlington Rd.
- Bartlett Fire Station #3 – 7855 Memphis Arlington Rd.
- Bartlett Fire Station #4 – 3725 Brunswick Rd.
- Collierville Fire Station #1 – 128 N. Main St.
- Collierville Fire Station #2 – 391 N. Byhalia Rd.
- Collierville Fire Station #3 – 1251 Peterson Lake Rd.
- Collierville Fire Station #4 – 2823 N. Houston Levee Rd.
- Collierville Fire Station #5 – 4280 S. Houston Levee Rd.
- Hospitality Hub – 590 Washington Ave. (volunteers will be serving lunch to the unhoused population at 1 p.m.)