Here's how Volunteer Memphis is remembering 9/11

Volunteer Memphis, Costco, Evans Petree PC, Indian Community Fund of Greater Memphis, Nike, and other local restaurants partnered together to serve those who serve.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many take time to recognize 9/11 terrorist attacks, remembering the many people who lost their lives and those who are no longer with us, some are also honoring law enforcement officials.

Volunteer Memphis partnered with Costco, Evans Petree PC, Indian Community Fund of Greater Memphis, Nike, and several other businesses to provide meals for Memphis first responders.

The organizations will deliver meals to firefighters in Memphis, Bartlett, Germantown and Collierville.

Volunteer Memphis said it will also serve lunch to people housed at the Hospitality Hub, which is an organization that provides housing to people who are homeless.

There will be a volunteer rally at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library at 10 a.m. to kick off the day of service.

Volunteer Memphis will begin to make its rounds to deliver lunches to fire stations at 11 a.m., visiting the fire stations listed below.