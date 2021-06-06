x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Local News

9 dead from separate shootings, car crashes, a stabbing, and a car crashing into a house, all within a 4-hour span in Memphis

The Memphis Police Department responded to 6 deadly scenes in 3 hours and 52 minutes early Saturday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nine people are dead after two separate car crashes, two shootings, a stabbing, and when a car crashed into a house killing a person inside in the overnight hours Saturday.

The first call Memphis Police went to was at 12:05am in the 3600 block of North Watkins where a man was shot to death. No arrests have been made.

Then at 2:29am, two people died in a two-car crash in the 500 block of N. Germantown Parkway.

13 minutes later, MPD were called to the 4500 block of Horn Lake Road where a car crashed into a house, killing someone inside.

Then at 12:59am, two people, identified by Memphis Police as 36-year-old Tawanda Houston and 48-year-old Savannah Hatchett, died in a one-car crash at I-240 near Millbranch.

18 minutes after that deadly crash, two people were shot to death --and another critically injured-- in the 3000 block of Lamar.

Finally, at 3:57am, police were called to the 1400 block of East Brooks where they found a woman had been stabbed to death. No arrests have been made.