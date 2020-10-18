9-year-old shot and killed, suspect in custody in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas

The shooting happened between 10:15 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. near North 2nd Street and East Baldwin Avenue.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Helena-West Helena police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a 9-year-old boy Saturday night.

The shooting happened between 10:15 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. near North 2nd Street and East Baldwin Avenue.

According to Police Chief James Smith, officers pulled over a woman speeding and driving in the wrong direction on North 2nd Street. Officers found a 9-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.

The boy was taken the hospital by first responders. He later died from his injuries.

The female driver told police she was involved in argument with her boyfriend 23-year-old Hector Lopez. When she tried to leave a home in the 400 block of North 2nd Street, the woman told police that Lopez fired shots into the vehicle that hit the boy.

Investigators searched the area for Lopez. Their investigation led them to Lopez’s mother house on North 2nd Street.

Officers say Lopez’s mother turned him in. Lopez was arrested without incident around 1:45 a.m.