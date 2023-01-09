'The beauty of art' | Artists leave mark on Memphis during this year's '901 Day'

Those with "Paint Memphis" said the organization is all about bringing beauty to the city of Memphis, Tennessee.

Sept. 1, 2023 marked a "901 Day" to remember.

Memphians across the city knew what the date meant as organizations and individuals alike showed their pride across the Bluff.

Volunteers of all shapes and sizes had the chance to leave their mark at Union near 240 where, on this year's 901 Day, participants broke out their brushes.

Painters took part creating a massive mural painting Friday. Organizers with the group "Paint Memphis" said they want city to be known for its art as much as its known for its music

"Paint Memphis is definitely all about bringing beauty to our city," Kristen Sandlin of Paint Memphis said.

In fact, the "Paint Memphis Festival" is also reportedly coming to The Ravine in the Edge District on Oct. 7.

"We want people who might not be into museums to be able to see art on the street and experience the beauty of art," Sandlin said. "We also want people who are interested in art to be able to come out and express themselves."