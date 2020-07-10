901 Fair Food Drive-Thru offers a taste of the fair while social distancing in your car

The 901 Fair Food Drive-Thru will offer guests over 100 fair food favorites including funnel cakes, roasted corn, chicken on a stick and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have a love for fair food, there’s still a chance to get a taste despite event cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 901 Fair Food Drive-Thru will give Mid-Southerners a chance to enjoy over 100 fair food favorites like funnel cakes, turkey legs, roasted corn, chicken on a stick, Philly cheesesteaks, Polish sausage, pizza, deep-fried Oreos and more from the comfort of your car.

The event will be held October 15 through October 25 at the Agricenter, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. On Thursday, October 15, the drive-thru will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 25, it will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

901 Fair Food Drive-Thru is free to attend and drive-thru, however guests will buy their own food from vendors. Those attending will receive a vendor map and menu upon arrival.