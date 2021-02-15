911 lines in Desoto County restored after inclement weather

Here is a list of numbers you can call if you need emergency services.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — UPDATE 2/20/2021 - DeSoto County 911 call centers have announced that all 911 services have been restored after issues due to inclement weather this past week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE 2/18/2021 - According to the DeSoto County E911 Commission, they are still experiencing some connectivity issues with cell phone calls. See below for where to call if you have a problem getting through.

-------------------------------------------------------

2/15/2021 - 911 lines are currently having intermittent issues in Desoto County.

Some calls are going through, and some are not.

Here are the numbers to call if you need emergency services and cannot get through on 911: