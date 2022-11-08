99 N Main apartment building on 'fire watch' after recent fire highlighted issues with alarm system

Residents of the high rise at 99 N Main Street were evacuated Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after a fire in one of the apartments.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said a downtown apartment building is on “fire watch” after a recent fire highlighted problems with the alarm system.

Residents of the high rise at 99 N Main Street were evacuated Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after a fire in one of the apartments. Investigator said the fire was contained to one apartment on the eighth floor and no one was injured. The cause of the fire was an electrical outlet in the bedroom.

In a follow-up to questions from ABC24, MFD investigators said on the day of the fire, someone had pulled the alarm, and the monitoring company notified the fire department. However, MFD said the alarm did not sound in the building to alert residents.

Investigators also said the sprinkler system at the building is only on floors one through four, so it did not activate since the fire was on the 8th floor.

MFD said in a high rise inspection on May 20, 2022, some deficiencies were found in the system, but fire alarms were tested again in September 2022.