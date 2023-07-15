'A beautiful synergy' | Non-profit program 'Adopt-a-Chic' helping Memphians appreciate poultry

Combatting the costs of inflation, non-profits in Memphis are promoting the importance that chickens play in our day-to-day lives.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many say eggs are a staple of the American diet. Still, in recent years, poultry prices have skyrocketed.

Enter Memphis non-profits — working to combat those costs. One program aims not only to provide locally sourced eggs, but to help people learn more about the food they eat.

Camille James is the founder of the program "Adopt-a-Chic" and the academy "Halls of Ivy," who is focused on making sure those in Memphis have access to nutritious and culturally relevant food options.

"We were hoping through this human animal bond program people would understand the important roles chickens have," James said. "They're eating the weeds; their eating all the pests and bugs we don't want and they're also giving us fertilizer. It's a beautiful synergy, so its us working together."

Derravia Rich is the CEO of local food movement Black Seed Urban Farms, who are "rooted in the desire to grow honest, non-toxic fruits and vegetables for Memphians who have little or no access to sustainable foods."

Rich said as part of the Adopt-a-Chic program, the group received a few chickens as part of their educational learning experience.

"That's what we aim to do — just make sure it is full circle and our students are understanding where their food actually comes from," Rich said.

Camille James works with the chickens at Halls of Ivy.

"That helps us with the maintenance we need to take care of them, but you'll also get access to their high quality eggs, and, you know, you are making a difference in our food system," James said.

Bobby Rich is the Horticulturist Black Seeds Urban Farms. He said the work Ciamille does with the Adopt-a-Chic program "brings a comparison into view."

"KFC and 'the convenient way' of getting chicken is actually more expensive and less nutritional," he said. "It's like getting people in a closer relationship with chicken instead of a 4-piece or 12-piece."

Derravia Rich has another reason.