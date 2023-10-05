'A direct every-day impact' | Early voting in Memphis ends as Greater Lewis Street Missionary Baptist Church holds 'Party at the Polls'

"The people that we are voting for today have much more of an impact on your every day life than the president or congress."

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphians are just days away from voting in the Bluff City's big election night.

In order to celebrate the last weekend of early voting, Greater Lewis Street Missionary Baptist Church hosted their own "Party at the Polls."

The event was an opportunity for community members to come together, vote and celebrate what's next for the city. There was free food, live entertainment and giveaways during the "party" on Saturday.

Members of the church said its important for residents to make their voice heard and be excited about civic engagement.

"All of our elections are important, but our municipal election — our local elections — are more important," Ian Randolph of the Shelby County Voter Alliance said. "The people that we are voting for today have much more of an impact on your every day life than the president or congress. Those are important too — don't get me wrong — but the mayor and the city council have a direct every-day impact on your life."

Election night is Oct. 5, and there’s a long list of candidates running for mayor and city council positions.

In a crowded pool of 17 mayoral candidates, Shelby County Administrator of Elections Linda Phillips recommends voters do their homework and get to know the candidates before getting to the polls. Find a sample ballot HERE.

ABC24 has been profiling candidates vying for the role of Memphis mayor, which can be found HERE.

Memphis Libraries also has provided a Meet the Candidates guide HERE.