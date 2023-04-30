'A Hope for the Future' | Porter-Leath, U of M Early Childhood Academy hold anti-violence event

Teaching parents who are tired of gun violence in the city to "find calm amongst the chaos" was one of the goals of an event held on Saturday.

To discourage gun violence, non-profit Porter-Leath and University of Memphis' Early Childhood Academy held an event for parents who are tired of violence in the city of Memphis.

The event created a safe space for parents who want to spark change to speak their minds as well as learn how to bring hope back into their communities by finding solutions to why youth act out.

"There seems to be a crisis in how to disregulate, " parent and engagement manager for Porter-Leath Deaunn Stovall said. "We wanted to engage the community in other ways to help build up their toolbox for how to remain calm in the midst of chaos."