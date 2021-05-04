New food pantry to provide upscale experience for people in need in Memphis

Pearl's Pantry opens Monday morning with the goal to provide dignity to people in need while giving them a boutique-shopping experience

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new community food pantry is opening but it won't feel like a typical pantry.

It's called Pearl's Pantry and it comes with an upscale feel to make people in need feel like they are shopping at a department store or boutique.

SisterReach, a black-woman-led nonprofit that advocates for the human rights of women of color, is behind its opening.

The goal is to provide an experience for people to get what they need without feeling shame for needing and receiving help.

“It’s just about trying to make folks feel good," Cherisse Scott, CEO & Founder of SisterReach, said. "It matters. The nuances matter. I think sometimes we breeze over the nuances but are those are the things that make people feel like that they don’t have to move in some sort of shame if you are in need. That’s the goal.”

The food pantry is located at the SisterReach office in Hickory Hill. They brought in racks and shelves to give it more of a shopping feel rather than a food pantry.

They even had custom grocery bags made for it.

At Pearl's Pantry, people will be able to shop for clothing, food, hygiene products and baby needs but unlike a department store or boutique - it's all completely free.

SisterReach says by giving an upscale shopping experience it gives dignity and respect to poor and low income families.

“The idea of having this one-stop shop opportunity for individuals who are in need knowing they can come through the doors and everything that was created for Pearl’s Pantry was specific in the thought process from the time you walk in and leave," Joyce Kyles, SisterReach Community Outreach Specialist, said.

Kyles also is the CEO of Walking Into A New Life, a non-profit that helps victims of domestic violence. Walking Into A New Life is a pantry partner, which will also help connect domestic violence victims to its resources.

Because of COVID-19 people will have to make an appointment to go to Pearl's Pantry, which can be done here.

The grand opening of Pearl's Pantry will be at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Stick with Local 24 for coverage on-air and online.