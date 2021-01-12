Woman living with HIV shares her story to encourage others to get tested

World AIDS Day is a reminder for people to get regular HIV testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — World AIDS Day is serving as a reminder to get tested for HIV on a regular basis.

According to End HIV 901, Shelby County leads the state with the highest number of HIV cases. In 2018, more than 6,716 people, primarily Black men, in Memphis and Shelby County were found living with HIV.

Dana Moore, the community program manager for the community HIV network at Methodist Hospital, said HIV is commonly spread through unprotected sex. She said regular testing is vital since many people with HIV never show symptoms.

"There is a 10 to 12 year asymptomatic stage for HIV, so your body could actually have this disease and the disease is progressing in your body and you may not have any physical symptoms for 10 to 12 years," Moore said.

Latrina Moore-Galloway was asymptomatic and found out she had HIV nine years ago in a very unexpected way.

"I went to the doctor for just a routine check-up because there was something different, something weird, but I did not know I was pregnant," Moore-Galloway said.

She said the news was bittersweet and went through a flurry of emotions finding out about her HIV diagnosis.

"I didn’t know if I’d live to even to see the baby born or if I would make it through the pregnancy," Moore-Galloway said. "I didn’t know what to expect because at that time I had not known anyone living with HIV."

She felt alone at first but eventually became an advocate so others didn't feel that way too. She knows not everyone copes well with it at times.

"As long as we are informed we can do what’s necessary to take care of ourselves and our health," Moore-Galloway said. "Not just the physical but the mental, the emotional, the spiritual aspect, our whole being."

Today is World AIDS Day. Shelby County Health Department is providing free rapid HIV testing outside of 814 Jefferson Avenue today until 4:30. It's quick & easy. Get your results in about 20 minutes. #WorldAIDSDay2021 #KnowYourStatus pic.twitter.com/R0AzHTh3DM — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) December 1, 2021

Moore-Galloway wants others to know a long and healthy life with HIV is possible.

"This is nothing to be ashamed about," Moore-Galloway said. "You are still the same person you were before you got that HIV diagnosis. You’re still worthy of love, you’re worthy of acceptance."