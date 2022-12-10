AAA campaign highlights need for drivers to move over when cars are stopped along sides of roads

According to AAA, a new survey found 97% of drivers are concerned about other vehicles speeding by when they are stopped on the side of the road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AAA is teaming up with state and local law enforcement in Tennessee to help keep all first responders, and anyone stopped on the sides of roads, safe.

AAA, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Memphis Police, and more held a news conference Wednesday as part of the ‘Move Over for Me’ campaign. It’s an effort to remind drivers to move over a lane when passing any cars stopped on the side of the road, not just emergency vehicles. And for those unable to move over, slow down.

According to AAA, a new survey found 97% of drivers are concerned about other vehicles speeding by when they are stopped on the side of the road.

Recently, a TDOT worker was struck and killed while doing a bridge inspection. According to TDOT, Joseph Trent Johnson was inspecting a bridge near the I-240 interchange when an oncoming vehicle hit him. TDOT said Johnson's death was the first TDOT fatality since 2016 and the 113th TDOT worker killed in the line of duty since the agency began keeping records in 1948.

In 2021, Tennessee Highway Patrol said they issued over 1,000 citations, and they're set to exceed that this year.

The Memphis Police Department has partnered with our local and state law enforcement agencies to make our roadways safer. Everyday, emergency personnel monitors our highways and interstates, keeping them safe and clear of debris.



Slow Down and Mover Over; it’s the law! pic.twitter.com/3i8U9KWINy — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 12, 2022