Abortion rights activist begin statewide 'Walk for Our Lives' protest

This extended protest will start in Memphis and end in Johnson City, TN, allowing activist to have several conversations about abortion rights statewide.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — By the start of the morning Monday, Sept. 26, abortion rights activists and supporters will fill the streets of Memphis, beginning to gather at Planned Parenthood located at 835 Virginia Run Cv. to participate in

Walk for Our Lives.

Since the overturn of Roe vs. Wade, advocates for women's rights have continued to speak out against laws that strip women who seek abortions of their choices and proper care.

Although the protest will start in Memphis, it will stretch 538 miles across the state of Tennessee ending in Johnson City on Nov. 14. This extended protest will allow activist to have several conversations about abortion rights.

"I think people are still processing what it means that Roe fell, and that the government can now force you to give birth," said Francie Hunt, executive director of Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood. "Almost no one expected this to actually happen, and the majority of Tennesseans want abortion to remain legal.”

Hunt will be joining activist in their walk across the state. She was previously arrested in 2020 for civil disobedience when Tennessee legislatures first began to rip women of abortion rights by passing a statewide abortion ban with no exceptions.

Activists were blindsided by the sudden change of law being that the ban was passed overnight.