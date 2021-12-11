x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Abortion waiting period to remain in Tennessee

Tennessee AG Herbert Slatery said Friday that the six-year legal battle is now “over” and the contentious state law is “no longer subject to question.”
abortion ultrasound generic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery says pregnant people in the state will continue to be required to wait at least 48 hours before getting abortions.

Slatery announced Friday that the six-year legal battle is now “over” and the contentious state law is “no longer subject to question.” 

In August, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the 2015 law, arguing that opponents had failed to identify instances where a woman had been significantly burdened by the requirement. 

After the law was upheld in August, the plaintiffs had the opportunity to bring the case to be further reviewed by the nation’s highest court but didn’t.

Related Articles

 

In Other News

West Memphis revives Veterans Day parade after 50 years without, honors fallen soldier