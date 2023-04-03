Eight people injured in three separate crashes Sunday in Memphis

Memphis Police are investigating after three separate crashes on Sunday left a total of eight people injured.

MPD officers responded to the first crash just after 2 p.m. in the area of I-40 and Jackson Ave. Investigators said two vehicles were involved, and two people were taken to area hospitals in critical condition. They have not said what led to the crash.

Just after 6:15 p.m., officers were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Mt. Moriah Rd. and Flamingo Rd. Investigators said three people were hurt and taken to area hospitals, one in critical condition, and the other two in non-critical condition.

Less than two hours later at about 7:55 p.m., officers responded to a two-car accident near Austin Peay Hwy, and Raleigh Common Dr. Three people were hurt in this crash as well. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the other two were taken to area hospitals in non-critical condition.

MPD has not said what caused any of the crashes. The investigations are ongoing.

