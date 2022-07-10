No active shooter at DeSoto Central High School; multiple hoaxes reported across Mississippi

A report at DeSoto Central High was one of several hoax calls made at schools across the state Friday, according to the school district.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police said a report of an active shooter at DeSoto Central High School Friday was a hoax. It was one of several hoax calls made across the state, according to the district.

Southaven Police responded to the scene and the school was placed on lockdown while officers checked everything out.

They said all students and staff are safe and there was no credible threat and no one on campus with a weapon.

Southaven Police also said they are aware of social media posts claiming shots were fired at the school. They said that did not happen, saying, "We want to be perfectly clear: THIS INFORMATION IS INACCURATE. No shots were fired and no students were injured."

DeSoto County Schools said several districts across the state of Mississippi received hoax threats about active shooters Friday.

At this time, there is an increased police presence in the area of Getwell Road and Central Parkway. Please avoid the area at this time.



Parents needing to pick up children from Desoto Central High School can go to Fire Station 4 located at Getwell and May Blvd. pic.twitter.com/zam31AeiaH — Southaven Police Department (@PoliceSouthaven) October 7, 2022