Activists block gas pumps in protest of deadly shooting of Alvin Motley at east Memphis Kroger Fuel Center

Saturday, activists gathered at the gas station to block the pumps and play their own music in protest.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Protesters gathered Saturday at the Kroger Fuel Center in east Memphis where a security guard is accused of shooting and killing a man over a disagreement about loud music.

54-year-old Gregory Livingston has been charged with second degree murder in the death of Alvin Motley Saturday, August 7th at the Kroger Fuel Center at Poplar Avenue and Kirby.

Some of the people there even went as far as buying gas from different stations to help supply the people who were blocked from filling up.

“We are not going to be intimidated by anyone with a badge and a gun or just a gun, to be able to walk up to us and tell us that we don't have the right to play our music. It is our culture to play our music. And if it's too loud, then they need to call the proper authorities to handle it. You don't take the law into your own hands,” said Paula Buress.

According to the police affidavit, officers responded to the shooting just before 7 p.m. Saturday. They said Motley’s girlfriend told investigators that right before the shooting the security guard got into an argument with Motley because he thought his music was too loud. According to the affidavit, she asked Motley to get back in the car, but he approached the security guard to talk. That’s when she said she heard a gunshot and saw Motley fall to the ground.

According to the affidavit, surveillance video from Kroger showed Motley holding a beer can and a lit cigarette as he approached the security guard. The affidavit continued, saying the security guard pulled out his gun and shot Motley in the chest.

Livingston is in the Shelby County jail on $1,800,000 bond. His next court date is set for Monday.