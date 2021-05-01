Keeping kids safe: Advocates partner with lawmakers to reintroduce the Hot Cars Act

In 2018 and 2019, the number of children who died after being left in hot cars climbed to near record levels.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Summer is on the way, and that means the heat is on the way too.

Now, a group of advocates are partnering with lawmakers to reintroduce the Hot Cars Act. This is a bill that would require all new vehicles to be equipped with technology that can detect if a child has been left behind and alert the driver before it's too late.

Jamie and Andrew Dill lost their son after he was accidentally left in a car. Now they are working to make sure that no parent has to go through what they did.

"I had heard of parents unknowingly leaving their children in cars, but never imagined it would happen to us. Never thought it would happen to responsible parents until it happened to Olly. I have learned this happens to the most loving parents,” said Andrew Dill.

Factors such as fatigue, stress, or sudden change in routine can contribute to parents unknowingly leaving their children in a car.