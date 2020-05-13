After two months, the Memphis Zoo is reopened

The Memphis Zoo is reopening Wednesday morning with a limited 25% capacity and requiring masks to be worn by guests, staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The thousands of furry friends at the Memphis Zoo are eager to welcome back visitors when the zoo opens its gates for the first time Wednesday morning since closing two months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Memphis Zoo is reopening in phases. The first phase includes a lot of changes and restrictions for guests starting with masks.

Masks or facial coverings will be required to be worn by guests and staff to keep not only people safe but the animals too, zoo officials said.

"We want to protect our guests and staff and also our animals. Our animals can't wear the face coverings so that's why we're asking people to wear face coverings right now," Chief Marketing Officer Nick Harmeier said.

The number of people allowed in the zoo at one time will also be limited to a 25% capacity of 2,500 people. Currently, once the zoo hits capacity, the parking lot will close down and guests will be turned away at the gate.

Guests are encouraged to buy tickets online or otherwise to pay with card because the zoo will be going cashless.

Inside the zoo, there will be directional markers to guide guests through the exhibits rather than being able to just roam around. All rides, indoor exhibits and play areas will remain closed. No outside food or drinks will be allowed to be brought in.

The zoo will increase its cleaning schedule and sanitizing stations have been added through the 80 acres of property.

Harmeier said the zoo is eager and anxious about reopening. The zoo took an estimated $10 million financial hit during the two months of being closed. The zoo operating at a 25% capacity will only continue to be a loss during its busiest time of the year.