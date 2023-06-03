Air quality alert issued for Sunday by multiple Mid-South health departments

According to SCHD, high ozone levels can cause throat, nose, eye, and lung irritation and illness. Children and adults who have upper respiratory issues are at risk.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Outdoor exertion should be limited this Sunday for active children and adults as well as people with respiratory disease, according to the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) and three other Mid-South organizations.

In accordance with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), SCHD has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Advisory for Sunday, June 4.

This is due high ozone levels that are "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

According to SCHD, high ozone levels can cause throat, nose, eye, and lung irritation and illness. Children and adults who have upper respiratory issues are considered at risk, SCHD said.

Adults are urged to drive less and combine their errands instead of making multiple trips, SCHD said.

SCHD also suggested that adults who upper respiratory issues should wait until after 7 p.m. to put gas in their cars, do yard work and to mow their lawns.

Anyone who wants want more information about air quality can call SCHD Pollution Control at (901) 222-9599 or visit SCHD's website.

People living in Arkansas can contact The Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment-Planning and Air Quality Analysis Branch-Air Division at (501) 682-0070 or visit the website. Arkansas residents can also call The Arkansas Department of Health at (501) 661-2000 or visit the health department website.