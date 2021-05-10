Al Lamar is no longer City of Memphis Solid Waste Director

Deputy Chief Operating Officer Chandell Ryan will be the Interim Solid Waste Director until a permanent Director is appointed.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's been a change at the top of one of key departments for the City of Memphis.

Al Lamar is no longer the City of Memphis Solid Waste Director. He left to pursue other opportunities. Local 24 News has confirmed that Deputy Chief Operating Officer Chandell Ryan will be the Interim Solid Waste Director until a permanent Director is appointed.

When Lamar was hired in December of 2018, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said, “Mr. Lamar has spent the better part of his career managing large scale operations and will be a great fit for this new role.”