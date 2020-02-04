Alarm and surveillance co., ADI, target of early morning burglary

Northeast Memphis business is the victim of a smash and grab crime.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The front entrance of ADI in northeast Memphis was smashed open when a truck rammed through it early Thursday morning during a burglary.

ADI is a a chain company that sells electronic products like televisions, as well as alarm and camera systems.

The break-in happened around 4:30 a.m. and was witnessed by an employee at Local 24 News which is located just across the parking lot.

The employee, a morning TV Director, heard a loud boom and saw the front of the building had a large hole in it. When he got closer, he saw two trucks one silver and one darker, possibly black.

The darker truck had smashed through the building. When our employee neared the building he spotted at least two men.

He said items had already been loaded up in the bed of the trucks when they spotted him and then took off. He then followed them and called 911.

Police have not said if the suspects were caught or what exactly the suspects got away with.