Alcenia's restaurant celebrates 23 years of service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Alcenia’s restaurant celebrated 23 years of great southern hospitality and delicious soul food.

The restaurant hosted an outdoor community party on N. Main Street in Downtown Memphis.

Alcenia’s celebration included a limited menu of some of the most popular dishes.

Owner Betty Joyce Chester-Tamayo says that Alcenia’s wouldn’t be possible without love from the bluff city.