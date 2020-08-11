Alcenia's restaurant celebrates 23 years of service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Alcenia’s restaurant celebrated 23 years of great southern hospitality and delicious soul food.
The restaurant hosted an outdoor community party on N. Main Street in Downtown Memphis.
Alcenia’s celebration included a limited menu of some of the most popular dishes.
Owner Betty Joyce Chester-Tamayo says that Alcenia’s wouldn’t be possible without love from the bluff city.
“I have the world’s greatest customers. It means a lot because without them—and don’t get it twisted boo—there would be no me, there would be no Alcenia’s.”