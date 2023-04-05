ALDI opens new location in Whitehaven

The store said customers can also enter an opening weekend sweepstakes from May 4 to May 7 for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ALDI reopened its Whitehaven grocery store location at 4056 Elvis Presley Blvd. Thursday, May 4 2023.

The grocery store is now available for customers daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ALDI's new location is one of few grocery stores in the Whitehaven area, and it provides fresh produce and food options that are easily accessible to those who live close by.

ALDI said the first 100 customers received a gift bag full of ALDI fan-favorite items and gift cards.