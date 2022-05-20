ALDI to permanently close its Orange Mound location due to several safety issues

ALDI has six other store locations throughout the city that will remain open.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a statement, ALDI announced that after 15 years of serving the Orange Mound community, it will permanently close its grocery store located at 2877 Lamar Ave, explaining that crime has caused an increased and continuous concern for the safety of its employees and customers.

According to ALDI, the store location has experienced repeated burglaries, property damage, and poor sales performance over recent years.

ALDI said that allowing the store to remain open is no longer a “sustainable” option.

Although the store’s closure comes as a surprise to some, ALDI informed in the statement that employees who worked at the store in Orange Mound will be transferred to other ALDI locations in their immediate areas.

ALDI confirmed that it will continue to maintain its other six store locations.

2765 S Perkins, Memphis

4056 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis

7520 Winchester Rd, Memphis

4720 Summer Ave, Memphis

7051 Sleepy Hollow Dr, Southaven

3176 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis