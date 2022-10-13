MPD officer injured after crashing into concrete pole along I-40 | All I-40 eastbound traffic blocked from Chelsea to Hollywood

The officer was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police Officer was injured Thursday morning after a single car crash on I-40 in North Memphis.

The officer ran into a large concrete pole.

MPD said the officer was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The crash happened at 4:13 a.m. near Hollywood St.

Drivers are advised to avoid this area because all eastbound lanes of I-40 from Chelsea Ave. to Hollywood will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to an investigation of the accident.

If you have to drive in this area, you should take Chelsea or James as an alternate route.