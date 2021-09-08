All students to return for SCS first day of school

For the first time since March 2020, all students will head back to the classroom on Monday for the Shelby Co. Schools District

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The largest school district in Tennessee is headed back to school this Monday morning and for the first time in a year and a half, all students will be present.

Monday morning marks the return for Shelby County Schools. Masks will be required to be worn by students and staff.

The district announced it would enforce that prior to the Shelby County Health Department mandating all schools in the county to do so.

“At the end of the day, safety is a priority because I know if students are sick, they can’t come to school and if they can’t come to school, it has a direct impact on student achievement," Dr. Joris Ray, Shelby County Schools Superintendent, said.

This school year, remote learning wasn't an option for students as the district prepared to return all students to in-person learning for the first time since March of 2020.

Lined up and ready to go. Students are masked up and heading in for their first day of school at Bellevue Middle School. All @SCSK12Unified students are returning to in-person learning. pic.twitter.com/wkj6saewbq — Jalyn Souchek (@JalynSouchek) August 9, 2021

However, the district's Memphis Virtual School (MVS), which was started before the pandemic, is still a school choice option for parents and students for fourth to twelfth graders.

Dr. Ray said the district believed it was best to have students back in school but also acknowledged threats of repercussions by the state if the district didn't.

“Nevertheless, I believe in our teachers," he said. "Our teachers have given so much of themselves and staff. And parents who have really been cooperative during this turbulent time. We’re going to continue to keep students safe and we’re going to do that in-person."

The district said it plans to combat learning loss, which it sees as "learning opportunities." SCS reduced class sizes for kindergarten through second grade from 25:1 to 13:1.

Tutoring will also be offered before, during, and after school.