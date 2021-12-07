'All the feces come back up through the tub' | More than a dozen Longview Heights tenants say they are ignored by property management

People in Longview Heights Apartments showed Local 24 News Reporter Brittni Clemons around their homes Sunday. Many are forced to live with rats, mold, and debris.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Broken pipes, mold, rodent infestation, and busted windows and doors are just some of what tenants say you can expect to deal with if you sign a lease at Longview Heights Apartments. Several people in Longview Heights Apartments showed Local 24 News Reporter Brittni Clemons around their homes Sunday. Some said they are done paying rent until their home is fixed.

These are some of the complaints tenants said they have been asking the complex to fix for weeks.

"Pest and our door don't lock securely," Matthew Turner said.

"My shower ceiling leaks from the shower all the way to the sink on the other side of the wall," Anne Murray said.

"My toilet, when you flush it, water is running from the back of the toilet {..} "I've killed I don't know how many mice or how many lizards," Euriangelia Malone said.

"When we flush the toilet, all the feces and all the stuff comes back up through the tub," Terrance Avant said.

Odin Properties owns Longview Heights and they are based in Pennsylvania, and according to its website the company owns and manages more than 9,000 apartment complexes in 14 states. The property owns or manages at least five properties in Memphis. But tenants said their complaints have gone nowhere, and more than a dozen have complained to Local 24 News about the conditions, pleading for help.

"It shouldn't be this many people complaining about one property manager, Malone said.

According to emails sent to Local 24 news by tenants, e-maintenance requests have been ignored dating back to January. Everyone we spoke with said their problems are ignored by the on-site property manager.

"They are taking advantage of the people and they are not doing their jobs of making sure people are safe in this environment," Murray said.

"These are issues we have to take on our self. We can trust the landlord, property manager anybody to repair those things," Turner said.

Matthew turner said he just moved into the complex about two weeks ago and was lied to during the application process.

• luxury housing

• world-class amenities

• and a clean neighborhood

And if you do a virtual tour of the complex, it is a completely different reality for the residents who live here.

"I honestly think no one else should be living here and they should do something about it before more people move here and found out the truth the hard way," Murray said.

Local 24 News reached out to the on-site property manager, but we are prompted with a "mailbox is full" message. We will continue to try and get in contact with the people in charge.

"Whoever the owner is I hope you get this message, you need to come to see about your property ma'am or sir. Period point-blank," Malone said.